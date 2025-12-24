Azerbaijan, as secular nation, champions religious tolerance - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ Azerbaijan is a secular state, but it's also a country respecting religious differences, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our event today is not only a logical continuation of an important tradition founded in 2024, but also a clear indicator of the healthy and sustainable development of state-religion relations," he pointed out.

According to Mammadov, President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of last year's forum covered several important areas due to its ideological content and conceptual essence.

"It's the strategic goals expressed in that address that have guided our activities over the past year and inspired us to organize today's Forum, as well as determined its agenda.

The past period has clearly shown that the goals highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev are an excellent roadmap for systematic and sustainable activities and should be the main benchmark in our future steps.

One of the main messages conveyed by the address was that, along with being a secular state, Azerbaijan is a country that respects religious differences. Our homeland has historically been one of the rare centers of spirituality where different civilizations converged, where different ethnic groups and religions lived as one family, in an atmosphere of mutual respect and love," he added.

