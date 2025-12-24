Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan prevent religion from becoming political tool – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan prevent religion from becoming a tool of political processes, Deputy State Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, Rector of the International Islamic Academy, Muzaffar Kamilov, said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders, Trend reports.

According to him, the experience of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan clearly shows that they are united by a common history, a kindred language, a single cultural space, and belonging to the same civilization.

He noted that this is why the worldview, value system, and attitude of the countries' peoples to society were formed based on a common spiritual source.

"Throughout the history of the Turkic peoples, the traditions of statehood, legal thought, and collective responsibility have developed harmoniously. Based on this historical experience, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while accepting religion as the spiritual pillar of society, consistently adhere to the principle of not allowing it to become an instrument of state governance and political processes.

This confirms the existence of a time-tested, common and effective way of ensuring secular statehood, social stability and interfaith tolerance in the Turkic world," Kamilov pointed out.

