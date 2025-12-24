'Creative Media - Baku' presents awards to content competition winners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The awards
ceremony for the “Creative Media – Baku” content competition was
held as part of the “MEDIA Literacy” Week, jointly organized by
AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) and the Media
Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the
Media Development Agency.
The competition evaluated articles on topics including
“Artificial Intelligence and Ethics: Towards a Safe Digital
Society,” “Ensuring Reliable Information Across Industries: Mining
Sector,” and “Media Literacy in the Context of Social
Responsibility.”
Leman Isgandarova, the Director of Media Support Projects,
Strategic Planning, and Information Technology at the Media
Development Agency, underscored the critical need for training
professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of
contemporary media. She articulated that the "Creative Media –
Baku" competition plays a pivotal role in cultivating such
competencies.
Leyla Sadikhova, Advisor at AzerGold CJSC, emphasized that the
primary objective of the competition was to foster media literacy,
promote innovative approaches to combat disinformation, and enhance
professional development prospects for the youth. She particularly
acknowledged the significance of entries related to the mining
industry, commending participants for their analytical depth and
the professional manner in which they presented the sector.
As part of the event's intellectual offering, Konul Niftaliyeva,
Associate Professor at Baku State University’s Department of New
Media and Communication Theory, led an insightful training session
on "Modern Writing Techniques and Upholding the Principles of
Journalism."
The event culminated in a formal awards ceremony, where the
winners were recognized and awarded certificates in acknowledgment
of their exemplary contributions.
