'Creative Media - Baku' presents awards to content competition winners (PHOTO)

Society Materials 24 December 2025 16:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The awards ceremony for the “Creative Media – Baku” content competition was held as part of the “MEDIA Literacy” Week, jointly organized by AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Media Development Agency.

The competition evaluated articles on topics including “Artificial Intelligence and Ethics: Towards a Safe Digital Society,” “Ensuring Reliable Information Across Industries: Mining Sector,” and “Media Literacy in the Context of Social Responsibility.”

Leman Isgandarova, the Director of Media Support Projects, Strategic Planning, and Information Technology at the Media Development Agency, underscored the critical need for training professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of contemporary media. She articulated that the "Creative Media – Baku" competition plays a pivotal role in cultivating such competencies.

Leyla Sadikhova, Advisor at AzerGold CJSC, emphasized that the primary objective of the competition was to foster media literacy, promote innovative approaches to combat disinformation, and enhance professional development prospects for the youth. She particularly acknowledged the significance of entries related to the mining industry, commending participants for their analytical depth and the professional manner in which they presented the sector.

As part of the event's intellectual offering, Konul Niftaliyeva, Associate Professor at Baku State University’s Department of New Media and Communication Theory, led an insightful training session on "Modern Writing Techniques and Upholding the Principles of Journalism."

The event culminated in a formal awards ceremony, where the winners were recognized and awarded certificates in acknowledgment of their exemplary contributions.

