'Creative Media - Baku' presents awards to content competition winners (PHOTO)

Leman Isgandarova, the Director of Media Support Projects, Strategic Planning, and Information Technology at the Media Development Agency, underscored the critical need for training professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of contemporary media. She articulated that the "Creative Media – Baku" competition plays a pivotal role in cultivating such competencies.

Leyla Sadikhova, Advisor at AzerGold CJSC, emphasized that the primary objective of the competition was to foster media literacy, promote innovative approaches to combat disinformation, and enhance professional development prospects for the youth. She particularly acknowledged the significance of entries related to the mining industry, commending participants for their analytical depth and the professional manner in which they presented the sector.

As part of the event's intellectual offering, Konul Niftaliyeva, Associate Professor at Baku State University’s Department of New Media and Communication Theory, led an insightful training session on "Modern Writing Techniques and Upholding the Principles of Journalism."

The event culminated in a formal awards ceremony, where the winners were recognized and awarded certificates in acknowledgment of their exemplary contributions.

