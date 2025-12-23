Falcon 50 business jet crashes in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A Falcon 50 business jet carrying the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Armed Forces crashed in Ankara, Trend reports.

The aircraft was transporting Colonel General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad along with his five-member delegation. The crew consisted of two pilots and one flight attendant.

Earlier on the same day, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad reportedly held a meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler.

Following the incident, flights at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport were temporarily suspended.