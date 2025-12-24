Azerbaijan showcases state-religion relations as national treasure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ The model of state-religion relations applied by Azerbaijan today is its national treasure, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are proud that in our country, the doors of mosques, churches, and synagogues are opened to everyone with the same sincerity, and each of these places of worship is surrounded by the comprehensive care of the state. Tolerance and multiculturalism are not only our glorious past, but also the guarantee of our bright and prosperous future.

We must work together and with even greater determination for the sake of strengthening our state, further strengthening the unity of our people, and promoting our multicultural values ​​​​all over the world. Because protecting this spiritual integrity is the sacred civic duty of each of us and a sacred mission inherited from our ancestors," he added.