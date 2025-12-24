Unbreakable peace in South Caucasus turns sure - ANAS director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Professor Ilham Mammadzade, director of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

During the discussion with the project’s host, Tofig Abbasov, the interlocutors addressed the prospects of the peace process in the South Caucasus, the domestic political situation in Armenia, and the part played by religious institutions, along with elements that might either pave the way for or throw a wrench in the works of the region's ultimate stabilization.

Mammadzade noted that the establishment of a final and irreversible peace is an inevitable process, although the path toward it requires time and patience. According to him, Armenia’s defeat has led to an internal split in society, where revanchist circles remain active and pose a threat to the peace process.

Special attention during the program was paid to the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The professor emphasized that the church has historically performed not only spiritual but also political functions, possessing significant resources and influence over diasporas abroad. In his view, some church structures continue to act as a destabilizing factor by supporting revanchist sentiments and resistance to peace initiatives.

Additionally, Mammadzade pointed to the existence of internal disagreements within Armenia’s church environment, which, in his assessment, could play a positive role if part of the clergy aligns with modern realities and supports a peace-oriented course.

Speaking about Armenia’s leadership, the professor stressed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, despite pressure from internal and external forces, remains a key figure associated with the possibility of positive change and the advancement of the peace process. He also noted the contradictory nature of Yerevan’s official position, where statements about the importance of regional communications are often accompanied by practical steps aimed at blocking them.

The program also discussed the significance of regional transport and logistics projects, including the Zangezur Corridor. According to Mammadzadeh, these initiatives are objectively beneficial for all countries in the region, including Armenia itself, while resistance to them is often driven by the influence of external actors and internal revanchist groups.

The professor further recalled that Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the peace process, combining a firm stance on issues of sovereignty with pragmatic initiatives in the fields of economy, energy, and humanitarian cooperation.

Summing up, Mammadzade expressed confidence that there is no alternative to peace in the South Caucasus. According to him, Azerbaijan will continue to move along the path of development, strengthening communications and regional cooperation, while remaining ready to respond to any challenges.

The full version of the program can be accessed through the Baku Network platform.

