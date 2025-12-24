Turkmenistan’s Exchange facilitates key transactions in urea and cotton yarn

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

Founded in 1994, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) serves as the nation’s principal economic institution, overseeing and facilitating both export and import operations while fostering integration within the global economic framework. SCRMET’s scope includes the trading of a diverse range of commodities, from physical goods to intellectual property, art, and real estate.

