Tajikistan turns up heat on solar energy with VAT relief through 2031

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 25. The import and subsequent supply of solar panels to Tajikistan, as well as their spare parts and components, are exempt from value-added tax until 2031, Trend reports via the Government of Tajikistan.

This draft amendment to the Tax Code of Tajikistan, proposed by the government, was approved by the Majlis Namoyandagon (lower house of parliament) on December 12 and supported by the Majlisi Milli (Upper House of Parliament) on December 15.

A draft law introduced by members of parliament proposes a new provision to Part 10 of Article 251 of the Tax Code, which would exempt the import and subsequent supply of renewable energy equipment—such as solar panels, including inverters and energy storage devices—as well as their spare parts and components, from value-added tax.

Additionally, the proposed amendments to Part 1 of Article 347 of the Tax Code stipulate that real estate properties equipped with solar panels having a capacity of at least 0.1 MW will be exempt from property tax for a period of five years.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to promote renewable energy within the country. Notably, the Government of Tajikistan has already approved the "Program for the Development of the Electric Power Sector for 2026–2030," alongside an action plan aimed at its execution. The program focuses on enhancing the national energy infrastructure, prioritizing the use of hydropower and other renewable energy sources, while also advancing the digitalization and modernization of the sector.