Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

Oil&Gas Materials 24 December 2025 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.43, or 0.7%, on December 23 from the previous level, coming in at $66.14 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.43, or 0.7%, to $64.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.47, or 1.4%, to $34.13 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.61, or 1%, to $63.07 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more