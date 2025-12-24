Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.43, or 0.7%, on December 23 from the previous level, coming in at $66.14 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.43, or 0.7%, to $64.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $0.47, or 1.4%, to $34.13 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.61, or 1%, to $63.07 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

