Azerbaijan's 'Koroglu' tanker returns to operation after repairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The “Koroglu” tanker, owned by ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, has undergone dock repairs, Trend reports via ASCO.

The repair works on the tanker, which is operated as part of the Merchant Fleet, were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. The repairs were completed promptly and to a high standard.

The underwater and above-water parts of the vessel were cleaned and repainted, work was carried out in the engine room, and the main deck was renewed. Repairs to the valves and carpentry work were also carried out. In addition, hull welding and electrical installations were performed. The crew’s accommodation and service areas were refurbished in line with modern requirements.

After the repairs were completed, the tanker was returned to operation. Its first post-repair voyage was made to the Port of Kiyanly (Turkmenistan).

The vessel is 149.9 metres long and 17.3 metres wide, has a cruising speed of 12 knots, and a cargo capacity of 13,000 tonnes.