Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, my dear Brother,

On behalf of my people and myself, I sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate you on your birthday, wishing Your Excellency good health, prosperity, and a long life together with your family.

Thanks to Your Excellency's skillful leadership and far-sighted policy, the continuous strengthening of dear Azerbaijan and the growth of its influence in regional and international politics are a great source of satisfaction and pride for us.

I would like to reiterate my desire for the peace process implemented after the glorious Victory in the Patriotic War, the fifth anniversary of which we celebrated together, to culminate in a lasting agreement. I believe that a peaceful environment prevailing in stability in the Caucasus will serve the development of the entire region.

The deep-rooted fraternal and solidarity relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, drawing strength from history, are strengthening every day with the principle of "One nation, two states" bequeathed to us by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It is unequivocal that, thanks to our allied relations built on solid foundations and the high-level cooperation we demonstrate in every field, we possess a strong will to implement our joint projects that shape the fate and future of our region.

Dear Brother, I once again wholeheartedly congratulate you on your birthday and, taking this opportunity, convey my best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the friendly and fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.