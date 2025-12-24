President Ilham Aliyev’s state policy targets family cohesion, ethical integrity, and social equality - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's state policy focuses on a strong family, healthy morality, and social justice, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that Azerbaijan is a secular state, as reflected in its constitution, celebrating the 30th anniversary.

"However, this secularism doesn't mean a departure from national and spiritual values. On the contrary, the balanced establishment of state-religion relations based on constitutional principles ensures the stability of our society, its multicultural harmony, and respect for human dignity.

The fact that this prestigious event is being held for the second time is a clear reflection of the high importance placed on the development of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan based on constitutional principles, in line with the political line set by President Ilham Aliyev, and the protection of fundamental values such as secularism and freedom of conscience," Muradova highlighted.

The official emphasized that Azerbaijan has historically been a unique place where different religions and cultures have coexisted in peace, mutual respect, and trust.

"The secular state model enshrined in our constitution, the guarantee of freedom of religious belief, and the state's equal and just treatment of all religions form the legal foundation of this tradition. This model remains a successful example that is studied with interest on both regional and global scales," she stressed.

