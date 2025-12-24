Iran rejects IAEA inspections of bombed nuclear facilities, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Iran will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its nuclear facilities that were previously targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes, the country’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, stated, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Eslami emphasized that Iran will not respond to requests for inspections, citing the absence of rules and guidelines for examining bombed nuclear sites.

He explained that there is no established process for responding when nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision are attacked, and specific instructions must first be developed.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

