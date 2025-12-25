BCG forecasts Uzbekistan's aviation to become AI-driven by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Uzbekistan’s aviation sector could be set for a rapid transformation as the global airline industry embraces artificial intelligence.

Data obtained by Trend from Boston Consulting Group (BCG)’s latest report, "The AI-First Airline" indicates that by 2030, airline leaders leveraging AI are projected to enjoy operating margins five to six points higher than their peers, while those that fail to adapt risk losing market share rapidly. For Uzbekistan, BCG notes that the country’s digitally savvy population, rapid growth in passenger traffic, and ability to adopt an AI-first model provide a unique opportunity to develop next-generation airlines and a digital aviation ecosystem.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s national initiative, "Five Million Artificial Intelligence Leaders", positions AI as a core competency across industries, with aviation standing out as a sector that could particularly benefit.

"In Uzbekistan, we see a favorable combination of factors - market liberalization, digitally savvy consumers, rapid growth in passenger traffic, and a ‘clean slate’ starting position - that creates strong momentum for the fast development of a new, digitally driven aviation sector. At the same time, it is important to recognize that players who are not ready to adapt may lose their market position just as quickly," said Andrey Navitski, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Head of the Tashkent Office.