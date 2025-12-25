Azerbaijan's property insurance market augments in 11M2025
Azerbaijan collected 216.6 million manat ($126 million) in property insurance premiums in the first 11 months of 2025, a 7.4% increase from 2024. Property insurance payments totaled 40.6 million manat ($23.7 million). Out of every 100 manat ($58.8) collected, 18.7 manat ($11) was paid back to customers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy