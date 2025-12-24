Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Moldova sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 December 2025 18:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health, continued strength, and every success in your responsibilities at the helm of Azerbaijan.

Moldova highly values its friendly relations with Azerbaijan and appreciates the spirit of trust and cooperation that defines our partnership. I am confident that, together, we will continue to deepen our constructive dialogue and further strengthen the ties between our countries.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

