Afghan entrepreneurs forge business deals at Turkmen Exchange
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
On December 24, Afghan entrepreneurs signed agreements with the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" for grade "B" urea and liquefied gas, Trend reports via SCRMET. At the same time, local entrepreneurs completed transactions with the State Concern "Turkmennebit" for polypropylene and with the Ministry of Textile Industry for cotton yarn.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy