Afghan entrepreneurs forge business deals at Turkmen Exchange

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

On December 24, Afghan entrepreneurs signed agreements with the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" for grade "B" urea and liquefied gas, Trend reports via SCRMET. At the same time, local entrepreneurs completed transactions with the State Concern "Turkmennebit" for polypropylene and with the Ministry of Textile Industry for cotton yarn.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register