Housing hurdles set to take center stage at WUF13 - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Housing challenges driven by rapid urbanization are expected to be a central focus of discussions at the upcoming UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), as Azerbaijan steps up preparations for the global gathering, said Ilgar Isbatov, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

While in talks with journalists about the announcement of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, Isbatov pointed out that the country has been rolling out a series of coordinated measures ahead of the forum, including working on master plans for cities and tightening up a more structured approach to regional growth.

The official also stated that WUF13 is expected to address several pressing issues arising from global urbanization.

“Housing-related issues are among the most pressing topics. These problems are especially pronounced in developing countries, where poorer segments of society are affected. Azerbaijan has accumulated substantial experience and achieved notable results in this field,” Isbatov explained.

He pointed to large-scale planning efforts in the country’s liberated territories, where, he said, planning documents for hundreds of settlements have been prepared in a short time, and the return of residents is continuing.

Isbatov articulated that, in aggregate, the reconstruction initiatives are presently in progress across 12 cities, adhering to sanctioned urban planning frameworks.

