Tokayev puts forward proposal for construction of new airport in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed considering the construction of a new airport in Astana to boost the city’s transport and transit potential, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

“I instruct the Government, together with the city’s akimat, to thoroughly study this issue and present concrete proposals,” Tokayev said during a meeting dedicated to the city’s development.

He highlighted that the development of full-fledged aviation hubs, including using the capital’s current airport, was recently discussed However, Kazakhstan produces insufficient aviation fuel, which could limit the growth of such hubs.

The president stressed that the government should take concrete measures to increase fuel production, potentially including the construction of a new refinery.

“All pros and cons should be considered. The government needs to clarify its position and develop a practical solution,” Tokayev added.

Tokayev also emphasized the critical importance of accelerated modernization of communal infrastructure, citing migration pressure and dense urban development as placing serious strain on engineering networks and life-support systems.

He noted past water shortages in the capital and stressed the need to complete the fourth drinking water station, continue the cleanup of the Astana reservoir, and prepare the launch of the second sewage treatment facility and local purification systems.

