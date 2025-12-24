President Tokayev instructs swift completion of Smart City Project in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the akim (chief authority) of Astana to complete the implementation of the Smart City project in the shortest possible time, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

“Earlier, at my instruction, the Smart City project was launched in Astana. Soon, the Operational Management Center will begin work, coordinating the city’s installed cameras and the activities of various services. This system will allow for rapid response to threats and the prevention of incidents,” Tokayev said.

He noted that a Data Processing Center is being built to ensure the platform’s functionality. The digital infrastructure will also be used by law enforcement to maintain public safety, ensuring that the principle of ‘law and order’ works in practice.

“Similar platforms should be implemented in all cities across the country. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is responsible for coordinating this initiative,” Tokayev added.

The president also highlighted the importance of learning from Japan’s experience, particularly the Smart City project in Tokyo, in applying advanced solutions to public administration.

The Smart City initiative is aimed at improving the efficiency of urban resource management and public services, as well as enhancing infrastructure through the implementation of innovative solutions, with the goal of creating comfortable living conditions for residents.

