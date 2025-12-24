Ireland's oil imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket in 11M2025
From January through November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 524,900 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $267.8 million to Ireland. The export value increased by $157.4 million (2.4 times), while the volume rose by 350,600 tons (3 times) compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy