Ireland's oil imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket in 11M2025

From January through November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 524,900 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $267.8 million to Ireland. The export value increased by $157.4 million (2.4 times), while the volume rose by 350,600 tons (3 times) compared to last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register