Azerbaijan doubles volume of oil exports to Netherlands in 11M2025
Azerbaijan exported 360,700 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $182.9 million to the Netherlands from January to November 2025. This marks a 2.1-fold increase in volume and a 1.7-fold rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.
