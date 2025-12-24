KazMunayGas-owned refinery in Romania increases jet fuel production

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 24. Jet fuel output at the Petromidia refinery in Romania, owned by the KMG International group (a subsidiary of KazMunayGas), reached 528,000 tons from January through November 2025, which is a 48% year-on-year increase, Trend reports via KMG.

During the first 11 months of the year, gasoline production reached 1.51 million tons, reflecting a 35.4% increase, while diesel fuel output totaled 2.28 million tons, marking a 24% rise compared to the same period in the previous year.

Preliminary projections indicate that in 2025, the refinery is expected to process 5.88 million tons of crude oil, representing a 27% increase from 2024, with the yield of light petroleum products anticipated to be 87%.

Energy efficiency also saw notable improvement, as evidenced by a reduction in the Energy Intensity Index (EII) to 92.75. Furthermore, industrial safety remained consistently high, with zero reported injuries or incidents.

KMG International (formerly known as Rompetrol Group N.V.) is a global oil and gas company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company operates predominantly in Europe and Central Asia, with a focus on oil refining, trade, petrochemical production, and retail fuel distribution.