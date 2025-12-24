Iran’s international cargo transport via airports slips in 8M2025

Cargo transport through Iranian airports dropped by 7% in the first eight months of 2025, totaling 45,600 tons. This was down from 49,000 tons in the same period last year. Most cargo was handled by Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz airports.

