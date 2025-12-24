Iran’s international cargo transport via airports slips in 8M2025
Cargo transport through Iranian airports dropped by 7% in the first eight months of 2025, totaling 45,600 tons. This was down from 49,000 tons in the same period last year. Most cargo was handled by Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz airports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy