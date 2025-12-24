Tajikistan approves power sector development program for 2026-2030

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 24. The Government of Tajikistan has approved the Program for the Development of the Electric Power Sector for 2026-2030 along with an Action Plan for its implementation, Trend reports via the Tajik government.

The document aims to improve the country’s energy infrastructure, with a particular focus on the use of hydropower and other renewable energy sources, as well as on the digitalization and modernization of the sector.

The program provides for the establishment of a competitive electricity market, strengthening energy security, the efficient use of hydropower and renewable resources, and the development of infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply. Its main objectives include increasing power generation capacity, reducing losses in electricity networks, and expanding opportunities for electricity exports to regional markets.

New generation capacity, updated facilities, and improved transmission and distribution network technical capabilities are all part of the program's blueprint. Smart metering and other electrical monitoring and control systems are being implemented as a top priority in order to digitalize the industry.

According to the program, by 2030 electricity generation capacity in the country is expected to increase by 2,680 MW. Significant reductions in electricity losses across the grid are also planned, and electricity exports are projected to reach up to 5 billion kilowatt-hours per year.