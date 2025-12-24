Uzbekistan, Vietnam discuss cooperation in critical minerals and transport

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 24. Uzbekistan and Vietnam discussed prospects for cooperation in the exploration and processing of critical minerals, as well as potential collaboration in the transport sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were examined during a visit to Vietnam by a working group led by Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, which involved a series of bilateral meetings with prominent Vietnamese companies.

Discussions with Masan Group specifically focused on potential avenues for collaboration in the exploration and processing of critical minerals. In meetings with Sovico Group, the dialogue centered around possible partnerships in sectors such as transport, urban development, tourism, and the banking and financial industries.

Particular emphasis was placed on expediting the implementation of ongoing projects with ROX Group, with a primary focus on tourism and urban development initiatives.

Additionally, negotiations were conducted with Vingroup and its subsidiaries—VinHomes, VinPearl, and VinFast—where the parties explored the execution of investment projects in key sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

Following the meeting with Vingroup, a Cooperation Development Agreement was signed, aimed at further strengthening and expanding bilateral partnership.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan aims to attract around $42 billion in foreign investment in 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate and support economic growth.