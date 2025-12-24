Azerbaijan’s forum of religious leaders sets a global benchmark - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ The Azerbaijani religious leaders' forum stands out from similar events held in other countries, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, Gunduz Ismayilov, told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders, Trend reports.

According to the official, the difference lies in the fact that the Azerbaijani religious leaders' forum is not limited to clergy members from a single religious affiliation or denomination.

"Clergy from all religious denominations and communities operating in Azerbaijan are represented at this forum.

Alongside Islamic religious communities, the Caucasus Muslims Office also represents various Christian communities operating in Azerbaijan, including the Russian Orthodox and Georgian Orthodox Churches, as well as the Lutheran Church and other Christian Protestant communities.

All Jewish religious communities operating in Azerbaijan also participate in the forum."

According to Ismayilov, another important point is that, in addition to traditional religious denominations, small communities that have been registered by the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, regardless of their size, are also represented at the forum.

"Another significant point is that the forum is attended by representatives from all regions of the country. It is not only Islamic communities that participate, but also non-Islamic religious communities from various regions of Azerbaijan.

If you pay attention to the panels, participants, and topics of the forum, you will see that the regulation of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan, religious education, multiculturalism and tolerance values, as well as women's rights issues, are among the main discussion topics," he added.

