Iran tallies product imports from Russia in 8M2025

Iran imported 1.83 million tons of products from Russia, valued at $959 million, during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21 to November 21, 2025). This represents an 8.7% decrease in value but a 29% increase in volume compared to the same period last year.

