Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 24, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 23.

The official rate for $1 is 746,437 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,056 rials. On December 23 the euro was priced at 849,610 rials.

Currency Rial on December 24 Rial on December 23 1 US dollar USD 746,437 723,075 1 British pound GBP 1,006,586 973,011 1 Swiss franc CHF 945,167 912,307 1 Swedish króna SEK 81,290 78,284 1 Norwegian krone NOK 74,192 71,500 1 Danish krone DKK 117,685 113,758 1 Indian rupee INR 8,336 8,071 1 UAE Dirham AED 203,250 196,889 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,429,541 2,352,337 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 266,536 257,967 100 Japanese yen JPY 466,490 460,764 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 95,966 92,948 1 Omani rial OMR 1,939,591 1,878,795 1 Canadian dollar CAD 544,348 526,053 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 435,245 419,161 1 South African rand ZAR 44,694 43,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,425 16,886 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,566 9,179 1 Qatari riyal QAR 205,065 198,647 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 56,982 55,192 1 Syrian pound SYP 68 65 1 Australian dollar AUD 499,578 481,292 1 Saudi riyal SAR 199,050 192,820 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,985,205 1,923,072 1 Singapore dollar SGD 580,704 561,113 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 611,271 591,845 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,131 23,361 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 355 344 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 520,781 504,202 1 Libyan dinar LYD 137,988 133,415 1 Chinese yuan CNY 106,204 102,732 100 Thai baht THB 2,396,907 2,323,177 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 183,671 177,331 1,000 South Korean won KRW 504,005 488,690 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,052,803 1,019,852 1 euro EUR 879,056 849,610 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 146,501 140,285 1 Georgian lari GEL 276,977 268,503 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 44,530 43,090 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,290 10,958 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 258,278 248,906 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 439,081 425,337 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,270,407 1,230,843 1 Tajik somoni TJS 81,190 78,647 1 Turkmen manat TMT 213,391 206,593 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,621 2,566

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,378,416 rials and $1 costs 1,170,461 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 945,834 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 803,140 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.32-1.35 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.55-1.58 million rials.

