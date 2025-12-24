Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 24, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 23.
The official rate for $1 is 746,437 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,056 rials. On December 23 the euro was priced at 849,610 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 24
|
Rial on December 23
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
746,437
|
723,075
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,006,586
|
973,011
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
945,167
|
912,307
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
81,290
|
78,284
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
74,192
|
71,500
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
117,685
|
113,758
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
8,336
|
8,071
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
203,250
|
196,889
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
2,429,541
|
2,352,337
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
266,536
|
257,967
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
466,490
|
460,764
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
95,966
|
92,948
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,939,591
|
1,878,795
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
544,348
|
526,053
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
435,245
|
419,161
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
44,694
|
43,244
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
17,425
|
16,886
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
9,566
|
9,179
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
205,065
|
198,647
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
56,982
|
55,192
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
68
|
65
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
499,578
|
481,292
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
199,050
|
192,820
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,985,205
|
1,923,072
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
580,704
|
561,113
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
611,271
|
591,845
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
24,131
|
23,361
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
355
|
344
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
520,781
|
504,202
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
137,988
|
133,415
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
106,204
|
102,732
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
2,396,907
|
2,323,177
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
183,671
|
177,331
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
504,005
|
488,690
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,052,803
|
1,019,852
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
879,056
|
849,610
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
146,501
|
140,285
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
276,977
|
268,503
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
44,530
|
43,090
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
11,290
|
10,958
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
258,278
|
248,906
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
439,081
|
425,337
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,270,407
|
1,230,843
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
81,190
|
78,647
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
213,391
|
206,593
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,621
|
2,566
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,378,416 rials and $1 costs 1,170,461 rials.
NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 945,834 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 803,140 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.32-1.35 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.55-1.58 million rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel