Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 24

Economy Materials 24 December 2025 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 24

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 24, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 23.

The official rate for $1 is 746,437 rials, while one euro is valued at 879,056 rials. On December 23 the euro was priced at 849,610 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 24

Rial on December 23

1 US dollar

USD

746,437

723,075

1 British pound

GBP

1,006,586

973,011

1 Swiss franc

CHF

945,167

912,307

1 Swedish króna

SEK

81,290

78,284

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

74,192

71,500

1 Danish krone

DKK

117,685

113,758

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,336

8,071

1 UAE Dirham

AED

203,250

196,889

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,429,541

2,352,337

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

266,536

257,967

100 Japanese yen

JPY

466,490

460,764

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

95,966

92,948

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,939,591

1,878,795

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

544,348

526,053

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

435,245

419,161

1 South African rand

ZAR

44,694

43,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,425

16,886

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,566

9,179

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

205,065

198,647

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

56,982

55,192

1 Syrian pound

SYP

68

65

1 Australian dollar

AUD

499,578

481,292

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

199,050

192,820

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,985,205

1,923,072

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

580,704

561,113

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

611,271

591,845

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

24,131

23,361

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

355

344

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

520,781

504,202

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

137,988

133,415

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

106,204

102,732

100 Thai baht

THB

2,396,907

2,323,177

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

183,671

177,331

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

504,005

488,690

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,052,803

1,019,852

1 euro

EUR

879,056

849,610

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

146,501

140,285

1 Georgian lari

GEL

276,977

268,503

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

44,530

43,090

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,290

10,958

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

258,278

248,906

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

439,081

425,337

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,270,407

1,230,843

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

81,190

78,647

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

213,391

206,593

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,621

2,566

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,378,416 rials and $1 costs 1,170,461 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 945,834 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 803,140 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.32-1.35 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.55-1.58 million rials.

