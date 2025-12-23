Azerbaijan and Türkiye expanding cooperation in vocational education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will expand cooperation in the field of vocational education, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament today.

The discussions noted that within the existing legal framework for cooperation in the field of education between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the "Model charter of Turkish-Azerbaijani vocational education institutions" has been prepared as an appendix to the additional protocol to the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education" signed in Ankara on February 19, 2021.

The protocol has established the legal basis for expanding cooperation in the field of vocational education between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, establishing joint vocational education institutions and organizing their activities.

The current model charter, being a subsidiary legal document adopted for the purpose of implementing that protocol, defines a single model legal framework for organizing the activities of vocational education institutions to be established within the framework of the protocol.

The model charter regulates the legal status, areas of activity, management mechanisms, principles of organizing the educational process, and the basis of cooperation of Turkish-Azerbaijani vocational education institutions in general.

This document is intended as a basis for the preparation, coordination, and state registration of separate charters for each specific vocational education institution.

The charters of the relevant vocational education institutions are prepared on the basis of agreement of the parties and are applied after approval by the Azerbaijani side in accordance with the regulations in force.

Thus, the presented model charter does not create a new legal obligation, acts as an implementation document ensuring the practical implementation of the existing international agreement - the protocol dated 2021, and serves to organize the activities of Turkish-Azerbaijani vocational education institutions on a systematic and unified basis.

The draft law on the approval of the "Additional protocol to the protocol dated February 19, 2021, between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on cooperation in the field of vocational education" was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

