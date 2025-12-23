Zahra Pezeshkian urges global effort to safeguard children in digital realm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Protecting children's rights in the digital space stands as a global challenge, Zahra Pezeshkian, head of the Iranian delegation, said at an international conference on "Protecting children in the digital environment: Modern tools and international cooperation", Trend reports.

The international event that has started in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Issues.

"It's possible to use practical training and protective tools in this area, thus creating conditions for parents to monitor their children's use of the digital environment, and in legal terms, I would propose additional protocols on digital rights to the conventions on children's rights," she noted.