Azerbaijan-Türkiye co-op in industry and tech soars to new heights - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of industry and technology has also reached a qualitatively new level in recent years, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the steps taken to exchange mutual experience, develop human capital, and apply modern technologies contribute to strengthening our industrial potential:

“Within this framework, knowledge and skills are being transferred for the application of advanced technologies in manufacturing areas, especially in metalworking, mechanical engineering, and other key industrial sectors.”

"I would also like to highlight the defense industry. Recently, this sector has been developing rapidly in Azerbaijan. Effective cooperation with Turkey has been established in this area.

Cooperation in the fields of high technology, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and innovative ecosystems is also developing within the framework of regional and multilateral platforms."

The signed documents and initiatives implemented in these areas contribute to the expansion of the digital economy, the formation of new business models, and the development of human capital,” the Prime Minister noted.