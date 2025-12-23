Azerbaijan gears up for major Ro-Ro project with ICA and ASCO partnership (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The International Carriers Association plans to establish a joint Ro-Ro company in Azerbaijan, Alper Özel, chairperson of the executive committee of the Association of International Transporters (UND), told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku.

He highlighted that the association aims to expand collaborations with several countries, including Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

“We are in talks with the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) on a new project. If a memorandum is signed with ASCO, it will strengthen our position, as our goal is to invest in Ro-Ro operations here. In the first phase, four Ro-Ro vessels are planned by 2027, and the project will continue through 2048, ultimately covering 24 vessels in total,” Özel said.

The chairperson added that the project is also significant for Türkiye, with plans to establish a joint company, tentatively named Caspian Roro Shipping Company. The new company will operate in Azerbaijan and maintain offices in Türkiye.

“We must plan proactively to be fully prepared. On the Azerbaijani side, discussions with ASCO are actively underway. Our primary goal is to establish a joint Ro-Ro company, and while the company’s name and office locations are still to be finalized, the focus remains on creating a strong, collaborative enterprise,” Özel concluded.

Today, the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum has commenced in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜIB). Over 500 delegates from both countries—high-ranking politicians, government officials, businesses, and community members—attend the event.



The forum is crucial to Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic integration, corporate interaction, and investment potential.

