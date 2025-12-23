Today, ‘Great Return’ Program is the most successfully implemented return program on global scale - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Today, the ‘Great Return’ Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of the Karkijahan settlement in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

“All former displaced persons are gradually returning to their ancestral lands, including today to the settlement of Karkijahan. This return process continues,” the head of state emphasized.

“You lived for many years in challenging circumstances, enduring both physical and emotional hardship. Now this has come to an end. After 34 years, you are returning to your native Karkijahan. This is a great happiness both for you and for our entire people,” President Ilham Aliyev added.