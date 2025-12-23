Iran announces ruling to attract foreign investments
A decision was made to attract $457 million in foreign investments to Iran. The 9th meeting of the Iranian Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance Organization reviewed 61 foreign investment applications. In the end, 54 projects were approved, while seven others were sent for further technical review.
