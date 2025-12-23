Azerbaijan greenlights state standards on energy efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) has adopted the state standards AZS ISO 50006:2025 "Energy management systems - Energy efficiency indicators and assessment of energy efficiency using current energy indicators", AZS ISO/PAS 50010:2025 "Energy management and energy saving - Guidance for achieving net zero in operations using the ISO 50001 energy management system", Trend reports via AZSTAND.

The adoption of the standards will contribute to monitoring the energy use of enterprises, assessing energy performance indicators and implementing energy saving strategies. As a result, local enterprises will have a competitive advantage in the international market in the field of energy efficiency.

The new state standards were submitted by the Technical Committee on Standardization "Electric Power and Renewable Energy" (AZSTAND/TK 46), chaired by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and were adopted by AZSTAND and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.