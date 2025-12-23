Kazakhstan set to investigate new potential hydrocarbon block

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. The Saralzhyn block in West Kazakhstan will undergo geological exploration, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

A contract for subsoil use was officially signed by Assylzhan Dauletov, Deputy Chairman of QazaqGaz for Exploration and Production, and Erlan Akbarov, Vice Minister of Energy.

According to the Ministry, the block is considered highly prospective for the discovery of new hydrocarbon reserves. The forthcoming geological exploration is poised to deliver an in-depth analysis of the geological structure in the central region of the Caspian sedimentary basin—one of Kazakhstan’s most pivotal oil and gas zones.

The contract encompasses a comprehensive array of geological exploration activities, including seismic surveys, the drilling of exploratory wells, data evaluation, and an assessment of the site’s industrial potential.

QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan’s primary gas corporation, plays a crucial role in representing the state's interests in both domestic and international gas markets.