Turkmenistan makes strides in energy with new gas well in Lebap region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 23. A new gas well with a daily output of 120,000 cubic meters opened in the Lebap region by the state concern "Lebapgazcykarys", Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The well, designated "Hazarly-2," was drilled by experts from the "Marynebitgazgozleg" expedition under the State Corporation "Turkmengeologiya" and is situated near the Bovrideshik gas field in the Hazarly region. This will be the first well in this area where commercial gas production will begin.

The new well is poised to enhance the production of environmentally clean natural gas, which will help satisfy both domestic and international demand.

Over the first 11 months of 2025, "Lebapgazcykarys" exceeded its production target by 101%, extracting a total of 8.516 billion cubic meters of gas. The company aims to reach a total of 9.3 billion cubic meters by year-end. Additionally, it produced 28,039 tons of associated gas condensate, surpassing the planned target by 2,235 tons.

This production growth has also translated into a marked increase in exports, with gas exports exceeding the target by nearly 41%, or an additional 1.38 billion cubic meters.

By 2025, the total volume of hydrocarbons produced reached 20.908 bcm, making a significant contribution to the national economy.