Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s strategic co-op grows stronger through energy projects - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is further strengthened through large-scale projects in the energy sector, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The prime minister emphasized that this cooperation makes a significant contribution to the energy security not only of the two countries, but also of the region as a whole.

"Strategic projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP have ensured the reliable and sustainable export of Azerbaijani energy resources to European markets.

A few days later, on December 31, it will be five years since the start of commercial gas transportation to Europe through the TAP pipeline, which forms the last link of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Over the past five years, the number of countries to which Azerbaijan exports gas has increased to 14, 10 of which are European countries.

With our joint efforts, we started gas transportation to Syria in August. This is the first time that Azerbaijani gas is being transported to the Middle East region through the territory of Türkiye," he added.

