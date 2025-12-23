Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss energy projects within Strategic Partnership Charter (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon, to discuss energy projects and cooperation prospects under the Strategic Partnership Charter, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister shared the details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"We held productive discussions with Amy Carlon, Charge d’Affaires of the United States in Azerbaijan, on energy projects and cooperation opportunities within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Charter, as well as on the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity' (TRIPP)," the post reads.

