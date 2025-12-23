Türkiye and Azerbaijan aim for top spot in mutual trade, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Türkiye target ranking first in mutual trade, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, since the late 2000s, trade turnover between the countries has increased from $2.4 billion to $8 billion.

"The fact that Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations have reached such a high level since Azerbaijan regained its independence and the great achievements made by Azerbaijan make us all happy and proud.

Türkiye-Azerbaijan economic relations have made great progress, especially in the energy sector. Strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, and TAP have been successfully implemented. At the same time, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project has made a significant infrastructure contribution to our relations. Similarly, rapid development is observed in the trade sector.

We are pleased to note that Türkiye has risen to second place in Azerbaijan's exports. Türkiye is third in Azerbaijan's imports.

Our goal should be to rise to first place in mutual trade because Azerbaijan has an important strategic junction position in terms of access to both the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and especially the states of the Turkic world. Through energy lines and the Zangezur corridor, which we hope will be completed soon, Türkiye will have faster access to Central Asia and the Far East.

At the same time, the Middle Corridor will create an accelerating effect on world trade by passing through Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and will lead to the revival of trade, production, and investment in the countries and cities of the region," he added.

