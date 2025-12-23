Turkish AI-generated animated series "Game Hunters" debuts on TRT Avaz (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Türkiye’s first fully Artificial Intelligence (AI)–produced animated series, Game Hunters, has begun airing on the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation Avaz channel (TRT Avaz), Trend reports, citing the Demirören News Agency (DHA).

The animated series is hailed as the trailblazer in Türkiye, being the first venture to roll out the red carpet for AI technologies from start to finish. To produce the final on-screen content totaling 3,900 seconds, a total of 60,000 seconds of AI-supported video production was carried out, including testing phases and multiple variations.

The animated series follows an adventurous journey stretching from Gobeklitepe to the Orkhon-Yenisei monuments and from Lake Issyk to Turkistan. The story centers on five children, each representing a distinct value, guided by a wise mentor named Boru.

The main characters include:

Yiğit Alp - the leader of the team, who approaches events with foresight and acts by the principle that “the right voice matters more than having the last word,” serving as a unifying force in difficult moments.

Tomris - a symbol of courage and intuition, a determined character who can “see with her heart” even when her eyes are closed.

Sancar – the intellectual core of the team, a researcher who interprets the world through data, sensors, and science, solving problems with analytical thinking.

Umay – the character represents compassion and balance, viewing nature, stones, and soil as living entities, and serving as the most sensitive and caring heart of the group.

Ishbara – the character embodies joy and sincerity, bringing smiles even in tense moments with boundless energy, humor, and genuine behavior.

To note, "Game Hunters" airs every weekday at 07:50 (GMT+4) on TRT Avaz.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel