Azerbaijan, Oman remove visa barriers for diplomatic passport holders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports between Azerbaijan and Oman will be mutually exempt from visas, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Oman on mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, signed in Muscat on October 29, 2025, envisages the simplification of mutual visits between the two states and the application of a visa-free regime for holders of the relevant passports. The agreement was concluded based on the principles of equality and reciprocity.

Under the terms of the agreement, citizens of the signatory states holding valid diplomatic, special, and service passports are granted the privilege of entering, exiting, and transiting through the territory of the other party without the need for a visa. However, the duration of stay shall not exceed 90 days within any 180 days. Should an extension be necessary, it must be obtained via a visa, in accordance with the national laws of the host state.

Passports presented for entry under this agreement must remain valid for no less than six months from the intended date of entry. Individuals benefiting from the visa-exempt status are required to comply fully with the host state's regulations concerning migration, border control, customs, and public security.

The provisions of the agreement also extend to members of diplomatic missions, consulates, and international organizations accredited within the other party’s territory, along with their immediate family members.

In circumstances of national security, public order, or public health concerns, either party may temporarily suspend the application of the agreement, in whole or in part. Such a suspension must be promptly communicated to the other party through diplomatic channels.

The draft law approving the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Oman on the Mutual Exemption from Visas for Holders of Diplomatic, Special, and Service Passports" was put to a vote and successfully passed in the first reading.

