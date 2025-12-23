Former Turkish ambassador talks up regional weight of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The Zangezur Corridor is expected to serve as a bridge for the region, former Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hulûsi Kılıç told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku.

He emphasized that once the Zangezur Corridor is opened, a major transport route will become operational in the region.

“This corridor will play the role of a bridge for the region. When the Zangezur Corridor is opened, relations between Türkiye and the Turkic world, including Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan, will become much closer. For this reason, this project is of great importance,” Kılıç said.

The former ambassador also articulated insights regarding the economic and geopolitical dynamics between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are developing and strengthening day by day, and we are very pleased about this. Special and close relations exist between the two brotherly countries, and everyone needs to support these ties.

Today’s forum was a clear example of this. Both Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov delivered speeches, and the meeting was very productive. Additionally, a trade target of $15 billion was discussed during the forum. Both sides are taking the necessary steps to achieve this goal. I believe, without any doubt, that this target will be fully realized in the near future,” Kilic added.

Today, the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum has commenced in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜIB). Over 500 delegates from both countries—high-ranking politicians, government officials, businesses, and community members—attend the event.



The forum is crucial to Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic integration, corporate interaction, and investment potential.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel