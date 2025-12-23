Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Deputy Chairman of Security Council of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 23 December 2025 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I congratulate You on Your birthday.

Thanks to Your efforts, the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved tangible results in strengthening statehood and improving the socio-economic well-being of the population.

I hope for the further deepening of bilateral ties, including through the All-Russian political party "United Russia" and the "New Azerbaijan" Party, in the interests of the peoples of our countries.

I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, happiness, and all the very best,'' the letter reads.

