Iranian minister urges Post Bank to take bold steps in new technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The Post Bank of Iran must take bold steps in the field of new technologies and reformulate its mission, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi said, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event marking the 30th anniversary of Post Bank’s operations on December 22, Hashemi noted that the bank’s formation within the structure of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology reflects a well-grounded strategy focused on rural areas and small businesses.

He stressed that the development of communications infrastructure in villages under the universal communications social services plan has created new expectations, while the provision of modern banking services is well aligned with the digital environment.

The Iranian minister also pointed out that Post Bank has gained a new competitive advantage within the country’s banking system by offering a unique service experience even in the most remote villages.

According to him, if users and small entrepreneurs in rural areas are able to access the full range of the bank’s services in a proper manner, Post Bank can secure a distinct position within Iran’s banking system.

The Post Bank of Iran is a state-owned bank operating in the fields of financial and banking services as well as the digital economy across cities and rural areas of the country. The bank currently operates thousands of branches and banking kiosks nationwide.

