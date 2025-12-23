Azerbaijan reveals commissioning timeframe for digital logistics platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The digital logistics platform will be launched in Azerbaijan by the end of next year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He recalled that the platform has been prepared for two years.

"Today, the platform itself is almost ready. From the beginning of next year, we will gradually launch the platform until the end of the year.

This platform connects more than 30 state institutions, covering both import and export regimes, as well as obtaining all types of licenses and certificates. Today, we have completed or are about to complete integrations with more than 13 state institutions," the official underlined.

Today, the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum has commenced in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜIB). Over 500 delegates from both countries—high-ranking politicians, government officials, businesses, and community members—attend the event.



The forum is crucial to Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic integration, corporate interaction, and investment potential.

