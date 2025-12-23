Kazakhstan maintains wholesale LPG price cap through mid-2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. Kazakhstan has extended restrictions on the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied to the domestic market outside commodity exchanges, Trend reports, citing an order signed by Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov, Trend reports.

According to the document, the maximum wholesale price for LPG will remain at 59,722 tenge ($116) per tonne (excluding VAT) for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026.

The current price level was introduced on August 1, 2025, following a 15% increase, and has been in effect until December 31, 2025. The new order extends this pricing regime for the first half of 2026.

Conversion is made using the exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of December 23, 2025 (1 USD = 515.02 KZT).