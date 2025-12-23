Azerbaijan and UNESCO discuss future cooperation in key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A phone conversation was held between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the newly elected Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Khaled El-Enany, today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The minister congratulated El-Enany on his election as Director-General of UNESCO and wished him success in his activities.

The parties highly appreciated the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO and expressed their readiness to further develop these relations in the future. The role of Azerbaijan in the field of multilateral diplomacy and intercultural dialogue was emphasized. In this context, the initiatives of our country and plans for UNESCO were discussed.

The importance of the efforts of the UNESCO Director-General to elevate trust in the organization and not politicize its activities was emphasized.

The minister also briefed on the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Baku process, and the World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku in 2026, and invited the Director-General to participate in these events.

Bayramov then provided the other party with detailed information about the historic Washington meeting and the work done in the post-conflict period.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel