Zangezur corridor to significantly boost Turkish-Azerbaijani trade - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will significantly boost trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Omer Bolat, Turkish minister of trade, told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.

The minister pointed out that several key economic measures have been rolled out to meet the strategic goals established between the two countries.

"Within this framework, certain measures have been taken; more than 110 specific measures have been identified, and a detailed action plan has been prepared. Thanks to these measures, we will successfully achieve the set goals, the $15 billion trade target.

At the same time, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Preferential Trade Agreement (TTA) is being actively implemented, which makes a significant contribution to increasing bilateral trade. In order to promote investments, we successfully organized the second Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.

The most important thing is that with the opening of the Zangezur corridor, our trade will increase rapidly. This corridor will not only increase the turnover of goods and services but will also expand the opportunities for economic cooperation in the region. We believe that economic relations between the two countries will reach the highest level in our history," the minister emphasized.

Today, the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum has commenced in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade and is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TÜIB). Over 500 delegates from both countries—high-ranking politicians, government officials, businesses, and community members—attend the event.



The forum is crucial to Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic integration, corporate interaction, and investment potential.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel